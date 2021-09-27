What Caused NSAV Stock to Rise Nearly 13%?

The market cap of Net Savings Link Inc. (OTCPK:NSAV) grew by 12.31% to $172.63M after reaching $0.0292 at the close of the weekend session. Recent trading of NSAV stock totaled 88.43M shares, a decrease from its average daily volume of 109.79M shares. Further, NSAV stock has been fluctuating between $0.0211 and $0.0299 recently. There are 5.91 billion shares outstanding in the pink sheets NSAV, and there are only 4.77 billion float shares. As a result of its investment in a crypto trading desk, NSAV stock spiked.

Which firm did NSAV acquire stakes in?

As part of Net Savings Link’s vision, the company will establish a fully integrated technology company that will provide turnkey solutions for the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. A wide range of services will be offered by NSAV in time, including software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services, and information technology. Different cryptocurrency exchanges are supported by the NSAV platform.

Net Savings Link announced last week that it’s acquired a 40% stake in Hong Kong’s OTC Crypto Trading Desk, https://hkotc.co/.

In addition to Binance, Huobi, ZB.com, and BW.com, HKOTC.CO boasts 16 strategic crypto and blockchain partnerships, making it one of Hong Kong’s most popular OTC crypto trading services.

Aside from fast settlements, flexible payment methods and secure trading, HKOTC.CO doesn’t keep any assets of its clients, unlike other digital asset and bitcoin exchanges.

CO is a Hong Kong-based company with an experienced team of traders who are expert in bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

Traders at this company have been trading Bitcoin in Hong Kong for more than 6 years and have established an international reputation for security, affordability, safety, and convenience.

NSAV announced last Friday that it has launched an OTC Crypto Trading Desk, available at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk.

In order to help high-net-worth individuals and institutions trade large blocks of cryptocurrency, NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service.

In addition to increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, fiat support, unlimited purchases as well as the purchase of rare tokens unavailable on exchanges, OTC crypto trading desks also provide price protection.

NSAV creates and manages OTC solutions that are competitive, secure, and discreet for its clients.

Almost all major cryptocurrency exchanges provide OTC services today.

With the purchase of Circle Trade by Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ in 2019, Kraken is now one of the world’s leading OTC crypto trading desks.

The management of NSAV believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be extremely beneficial as the company grows.

In relation to its cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk, SilverBear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading global investment banking firm, will serve as NSAV’s strategic advisor.

Does the new stake contribute to NSAV’s growth?

In the crypto OTC space, the NSAV trading desk will be able to respond more quickly and confidently with the HKOTC transaction. By utilizing HKOTC’s experience and platform capabilities, NSAV’s growth plan in crypto arena will be greatly enhanced, and customers and clients will be better served.