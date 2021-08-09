Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Stock to Disclose Q2 Earnings on 9th August

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) is up 0.35% in the premarket session at the price of $5.80 despite no recent news. However, the company is scheduled announced to deliver Q2 results on 9th August 2021.

Annexation of Acurx Pharmaceuticals into AWG

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, on 5th August 2021, was annexed into the coalition companies of Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG). The purpose was to fight drug-resistant viruses and drive life-saving discoveries. The collaboration resulted in AWG’s connections to 13 antimicrobial medical companies.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, generates antimicrobials to treat lethal infections. Acurx company develops those antibiotic candidates that kill the DNA polymerase IIIC. The R&D pipeline antibiotic candidates target specifically the Gram-positive bacteria. Acurx is producing a distinct class of antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria. It is recognized as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization, Food and Drug Administration, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PRTK Added NUZYRA (omadacycline)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, on 4th August 2021, declared the addition of NUZYRA (omadacycline) to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s CDC Plague Guidelines. UZYRA is the once-daily oral and intravenous antimicrobial drug for the prophylaxis, pre-exposure and post-exposure treatment of epidemic.

Addition of NUZYRA in the renewed CDC guidance granted validation of the clinical utility of this tetracycline antibiotic. It will address the public health emergencies like protecting civilians and military personnel as a medical countermeasure. Antibiotics that are effective against possible biosecurity warnings are essential to ensure national security.

Incentive Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule

On 3rd August 2021, PRTK disclosed the grant of stock options to six new company employees on 30th July. The awards had given under the PRTK’s 2017 Inducement Plan. The plan was earlier ratified on 15th June 2017 by the company’s board of directors.

Paratek Appointed Minnie Baylor-Henry

On 14th June 2021, PRTK announced the appointment of Minnie Baylor-Henry as the company’s Board of Directors. She is a well-known director in the area of food and medicine laws and regulations.

Announcement of First BARDA Project BioShield Procurement of NUZYRA

PRTK, on 29 June 2021, published the first Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) project BioShield Procurement of NUZYRA. The acquisition worth $38 million will be recognized in the Company’s Q2 2021 net sales of NUZYRA. Evan Loh, the CEO, commented that this is an important milestone and validation of the continued commitment by BARDA to their future partnerships.

PRTK Earnings Expectations

The company is expected to report earnings of $0.38 per share in a second quarterly report. Revenues are anticipated to be $59.85 million, 541.5% up from last year’s same quarter.