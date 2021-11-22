Monday, November 22, 2021
Let's see what the stock of semiconductors can bring to the table

For many years, the semiconductor industry has been around. The COVID outbreak, however, made semiconductors more widespread. In fact, since the last year or so, demand for semiconductor chips has increased dramatically around the world, causing a significant shortage. This has put semiconductor companies at the forefront of technological developments. So, it’s important to research semiconductor stocks before investing.

There’s a possibility that the chip shortage will continue well into 2022. The current demand for semiconductors seems to persist, and stocks of semiconductors are doing better day by day. You may be able to capture a great deal of profit now if you buy chip stocks for the long term.

In response to increased demand, the semiconductor chip market is growing and it seems to sustain momentum for some time. Take a look at our list of the best semiconductor stocks and see if they are worthy of your attention.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) went up by 7.80% in Friday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $6.01 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $78.93, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $83.86. mu finished the previous session at $77.02 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 47.22 million.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock on daily basis. Out of 35 analysts, 25 deeming the stock a Buy, and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 8 recommended that mu is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.

With over 11.89 million QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares trading Friday and a closing price of $185.00 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 11.89 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 12.16% and its price on 11/19/21 lost nearly -0.71%. Currently, there are 1.13B common shares owned by the public and among those 1.12B shares have been available to trade.

According to WSJ, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) obtained an estimated Overweight proposal from the 31 brokerage firms currently keeping a deep eye on the stock performance as compares to its rivals. 0 equity research analysts rated the shares with a selling strategy, 10 gave a hold approach, 19 gave a purchase tip, 2 gave the firm overweight advice, and 0 put the stock under the underweight category. The average price goal of one year between several banks and credit unions that last year discussed the stock is $206.41.

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) gained by 0.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $122.02 while ending the day at $124.80. During the trading session, a total of 9.08 million shares were traded which represents a -14.6% decline from the average session volume which is 7.92 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $124.26.

Out of a total of 41 brokerages that are currently covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock, the average recommendation is “Buy” according to WSJ. 9 equities research analyst has rated the stock with an “Overweight” recommendation, 28 analysts have given this stock a “Buy” recommendation, 4 analysts have recommended that investors “Hold” this stock, and 0 analysts have given this stock a “Sell” rating and 0 suggested “Underweight”. Analysts’ average 1-year price target, among all the brokerages, is $153.01.

