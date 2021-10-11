Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeTrading GuidanceWhy Did The SGTM Stock Leapt In The Last Session?
Trading Guidance

Why Did The SGTM Stock Leapt In The Last Session?

By staff
0
36

Sustainable Green Team Ltd (OTCPK:SGTM) closed Friday’s trading session up 8.29 percent at $4.4400, and has been trading in a day range of $3.5000 to $4.5000. SGTM shares rose more than 286.09% in the last month; on average, over 3.17K shares were traded. The SGTM stock gained over 255.20% during the past three months, with an average trading volume of 1.90K.
SGTM’s stock price has gained 216.20% over the last 12 months, hitting a high of $7.0000 with a market cap of $424.55M. This week, the company will present at a conference, which led to SGTM stock rising.
Where will SGTM be presenting?
The Sustainable Green Team manufactures and distributes wood-based mulch and lumber products wholesale. SGTM sells its products directly to retail stores, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and drug stores.
SGTM also offers wholesale and distribution services. As the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., is a subsidiary of SGTM. SGTM intends to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, leveraging scale economies and synergies.
Sustainable Green’s CEO, Tony Raynor, will represent SGTM at an event this week. Raynor will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference, which is taking place October 12-14, 2021. He will be attending the meeting in Los Angeles, California, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air.
SRAX hosts the October LD Micro Main Event, a conference that features around 150 small and microcap companies. SGTM management will host a presentation during the conference as follows and will meet with investors individually throughout the day. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).
SGTM announced equipment upgrading:
Sustainable Green recently announced that it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, upgraded its facilities in Georgia and Central Florida. As a result of upgrading the robotics and automation equipment at the subsidiary, SGTM has been able to improve productivity output.
Earlier this month, the project announced it would upgrade a facility in Homerville, Georgia, with new equipment. An automated stretch wrapper was installed at Central Florida’s Apopka facility in place of its current stretch wrapper.
Packaging, product protection, and overall efficiency are greatly improved with this upgrade. This semi-automatic wrapper from Lantech is the perfect fit for SGTM, as it strives to improve the shipping of its high-quality product! SGTM will be able to wrap more loads per hour with this wrapper.
How SGTM subsidiary went through upgradation?
As part of these upgrades, Sustainable Green (SGTM) purchased a robotic, automated palletizer with pallet dispensers, slip sheets, and a stretch wrapper with top sheet dispensers for its Homerville, Georgia, location. The increase in productivity will increase SGTM’s output.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Previous articleVolatility is likely to persist: The Gap Inc. (GPS), Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)
Next articleAn Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock in the Light of Returns
staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Drones are the future, and we have some promising drone stocks in the market. Stocks telegraph bring you the top five drone stocks to buy in 2021, which includes both commercial drone stocks and military drone stocks. Investing in stocks is simple but not that easy, so in this video, we will guide you on how investing in drone stocks will help your portfolio grow.   In more recent years, drone technology has grown, and the market has also expanded. In earlier days, drones were heavily used for military use only, but the technology is now available for commercial use as well.  Autonomy has the potential to revolutionize the way humans connect, protect, explore and inspire. For instance, Dubai is already planning to support aerial transportation. Soon we’ll see other cities adopting this model. Moreover, Amazon during the peak of pandemic delivered via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The future seems dominant for the drone companies. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:27- EHang Holdings (EH Stock) 2:48- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS Stock) 4:28- AeroVironment (AVAV Stock) 5:54- Boeing (BA Stock) 7:07- AgEagle (UAVS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DroneStocks, #Technology, #Investing
Top Five Drone Stocks To Buy In 2021 | Investing In Drone Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_iopKQevW4MM
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam