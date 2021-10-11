Why Did The SGTM Stock Leapt In The Last Session?

Sustainable Green Team Ltd (OTCPK:SGTM) closed Friday’s trading session up 8.29 percent at $4.4400, and has been trading in a day range of $3.5000 to $4.5000. SGTM shares rose more than 286.09% in the last month; on average, over 3.17K shares were traded. The SGTM stock gained over 255.20% during the past three months, with an average trading volume of 1.90K.

SGTM’s stock price has gained 216.20% over the last 12 months, hitting a high of $7.0000 with a market cap of $424.55M. This week, the company will present at a conference, which led to SGTM stock rising.

Where will SGTM be presenting?

The Sustainable Green Team manufactures and distributes wood-based mulch and lumber products wholesale. SGTM sells its products directly to retail stores, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and drug stores.

SGTM also offers wholesale and distribution services. As the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., is a subsidiary of SGTM. SGTM intends to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, leveraging scale economies and synergies.

Sustainable Green’s CEO, Tony Raynor, will represent SGTM at an event this week. Raynor will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference, which is taking place October 12-14, 2021. He will be attending the meeting in Los Angeles, California, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air.

SRAX hosts the October LD Micro Main Event, a conference that features around 150 small and microcap companies. SGTM management will host a presentation during the conference as follows and will meet with investors individually throughout the day. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).

SGTM announced equipment upgrading:

Sustainable Green recently announced that it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, upgraded its facilities in Georgia and Central Florida. As a result of upgrading the robotics and automation equipment at the subsidiary, SGTM has been able to improve productivity output.

Earlier this month, the project announced it would upgrade a facility in Homerville, Georgia, with new equipment. An automated stretch wrapper was installed at Central Florida’s Apopka facility in place of its current stretch wrapper.

Packaging, product protection, and overall efficiency are greatly improved with this upgrade. This semi-automatic wrapper from Lantech is the perfect fit for SGTM, as it strives to improve the shipping of its high-quality product! SGTM will be able to wrap more loads per hour with this wrapper.

How SGTM subsidiary went through upgradation?

As part of these upgrades, Sustainable Green (SGTM) purchased a robotic, automated palletizer with pallet dispensers, slip sheets, and a stretch wrapper with top sheet dispensers for its Homerville, Georgia, location. The increase in productivity will increase SGTM’s output.



