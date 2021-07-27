Northrop Grumman (NOC) will receive substantial funds to expand its space business

In the space industry, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) is emerging as a major player. However, despite its refusal to manufacture its own heavy rocket OmegA, the company is taking part in space megaprojects, and it can become a leader in the construction of space infrastructure.

In 2019, Northrop Grumman (NOC) was abruptly selected as the sole contractor to construct the central habitable module. Gateway station orbiting the Moon. Long time ago, the HALO module was shown only in its layout, no details were available.

NASA announced last week that it will spend $935 million to construct HALO. Thus, Northrop will benefit from substantial funds to develop its space business. But it is also important to note that the module and the station are key developments in space technology, and prospects for Northrop Grumman (NOC) may be broader than they seem at first glance.

In order to launch the HALO module, Northrop will draw on the Cygnus cargo spacecraft technology, which the company acquired with the purchase of Orbital ATK. In order to achieve the electrical power requirements, HALO is connected to a special utility power module developed by Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR).

Maxar’s ion engines, solar panels, long service life, radiation protection, and three docking nodes in the HALO module make this a test station for interplanetary missions where you can test the key systems. Gateway itself is probably capable of moving between orbits, thereby altering its altitude and inclination. A 30-day lunar exploration mission will initially be conducted by astronauts from the Gateway to land on the lunar surface.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) also has the successful MEV-1 repair satellite that was launched in 2019, which is a valuable development for the company during the active period of space exploration.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the last trading session at $358.26. The company has a market cap of 457.34 billion.