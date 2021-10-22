Here are the most intriguing cheap stocks to buy now under $1 on the market

The impact of Covid-19 on blue chips and cheap stocks to buy now under $1 has been staggering in an overall general economic climate. Also, the pandemic appears to be far from over as new strains have been observed around the world. These fears have contributed to increased volatility and uncertainty in the financial markets. In recent weeks, blue-chip stocks have been flat, but cheap stocks to buy now under $1 have been gaining. Penny stocks have few rules, so it is relatively easy to make intraday gains.

Cheap stocks to buy now under $1 or penny stocks are speculative investments because of their volatility. Thus, they offer the opportunity to capitalize on stock market fluctuations.

Furthermore, under $1′ volatility is extremely important to understand, as this unpredictability attribute makes them risky investments.

Research on cheap stocks to buy now under $1 is necessary in order to make investment decisions. It has been widely observed that when you understand the fundamentals and metrics, penny stocks can offer similar returns to Fortune 500 stocks. You should consider investing in the following three cheap stocks to buy now under $1 before the end of the year.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) shares were falling -0.69% to trade at $0.76 in pre-market at last check. KIQ’s stock gained 27.53% to close Thursday’s session at $0.77. The stock volume remained 10.39 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million shares within the past 50 days. KIQ shares have risen by 27.51% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 26.67% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 23.42%, while over the past six months, it has shed -5.97%. Further, the company has a current market of $41.53 million and its outstanding shares stood at 54.27 million.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) shares are trading at a price close to -9.98% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +46.96% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, KIQ’s current price is -48.30% away from a 52-week high. The price is 71.96% above its 52-week low.

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) were down -6.13% at $0.8957. GRNQ’s stock closed the last session at $0.95, decreasing -8.25% or -$0.09. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.903 and $1.0199 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 7.5 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 9.82 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 4.44 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -20.65%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 25.03%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -34.78%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 53.79%. The stock has returned -39.23% so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock is found to be 19.87% volatile for the week, while 11.95% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 65.52M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is 32.18%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 41.57% while it has a distance of -22.02% from the 200 days simple moving average.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has plunged -4.20% at $0.468 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Friday. The stock of CXDC gained 9.55% to complete the last trading session at $0.49. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.462 and $0.5192. It traded 1.67 million shares, which was below its daily average of 2.03 million shares over 100 days. CXDC’s shares have gained by 18.28% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -9.15% in the last month.

Stock traders are taking a renewed look at shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited. This stock’s current 14-day RSI is standing at 56.60%, with a 9-day RSI of 66.94%, and a 20-day RSI of 51.71%. The RSI, which stands for Relative Strength Index, is a widely-used oscillating indicator trusted by investors and traders alike. The RSI works within a range-bound space with values on a scale from 0 to 100. When the RSI line rises, the shares may be showing strength. The contrary is the case when the RSI line starts to fall. When using the RSI indicator, different time periods may be looked at. When using a shorter time frame, the RSI might be more volatile. A lot of traders keep their focus between the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A shift higher than 70 is widely-considered to demonstrate that the stock has entered the overbought territory. Meanwhile, a drop below 30 indicates that it may be in oversold territory. Traders often use these levels to predict stock price reversals.