Do You Know Why ALYI Stock Stabilized In Last Session?

Among the most active stocks on Monday, Alternet Systems Inc (OTCPINK:ALYI) had nearly 210M shares traded. Yet, ALYI stock closed the trading session with only a 0.69 percent gain at $0.0145, and its day range has been $0.0133 to $0.0198. Last month, ALYI stock dropped over -23.68 percent, with over 41.36 million shares trading on average.

Taking a look at the three-month performance, ALYI stock has declined -67.63% over the period, with average volume of 26.52 million. With a price gain of over 12.03% over the last 12 months, the ALYI stock reached a high of $0.2000 with a market capitalization of $209.97M. In relation to its green energy initiatives in Africa, ALYI stock has been stabilizing.

How has ALYI been doing in Africa?

Alternet Systems specializes in large consumer goods, payments, financial services, and telecommunications sectors by providing digital payments and data analytics services, micro segmentation, and marketing intelligence. As part of ALYI’s electric mobility ecosystem, EV industry experts are engaged in perpetual design and production of electric mobility.

To motivate the participation of electric vehicle industry experts in the ecosystem, an electric motorcycle (ReVolt Electric Motorbike) will be formally introduced to the event, followed by a symposium on electric mobility with a race reserved for electric vehicles as well as a symposium on electric mobility.

In a recent statement, Alternet Systems announced that it has begun discussions with a view to reaching an agreement by the end of the year with regard to the development of sustainable electricity production facilities in Africa. Sustainable energy production is one component of ALYI’s overall, comprehensive strategy for electric vehicles.

As recently announced, ALYI expects to generate its first sales this year from electric vehicles. ALYI plans to generate $2 million through the sale of electric motorcycles by year’s end. It has been repeatedly emphasized that ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem consists of more than electric vehicles.

Recently, ALYI published an overview of its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy focusing on the design and manufacture of electric vehicles as well as the array of impacts and factors to consider for the development of electric vehicles as alternatives for combustion engine powered transportation, including the ability to generate electricity.

In Africa, where the transportation market is far from saturated, ALYI is launching its electric vehicle ecosystem with the aim of introducing consumers to the idea of alternative transportation for the first time, rather than simply converting them to a more expensive means of transportation.

ALYI chose Africa because of what?

African and other under-developed economic regions, where Alternet Systems (ALYI) plans to launch its next expansion, feature a technological leap frog in the future. Innovative solutions that involve replacing existing solutions are unlikely in the United States or other economically developed regions. The ALYI believes the world’s developing economies provide the best opportunities for electric transportation innovation. To support ALYI’s growth through democratized participation in the electrified vehicle ecosystem, ALYI partnered with Revolt Token to sell Revolt Tokens as a means of financing the company.