What Motivated Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) Stock To Climb 32%?

The stock of Bam Bam Resources Inc [OTCPk: NPEZF] made a smashing gain of 31.95% at the previous close of $0.1433. Volume for NPEZF stock reached 1.44M, versus an average volume of 224.46K in the past 30 days. During the past 52 weeks, the NPEZF stock value ranged between $0.0812 and $1.1200. NPEZF stock shot up after a contract to drill at one of its Nevada projects was signed.

Which drilling project did NPEZF sign?

Bam Bam Resources is involved in the identification, review, and acquisition of copper and copper/silver/gold assets in the latter stages of their development. The Green New Deal in the United States and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at combating climate change has directly led to the growing worldwide demand and shortage of precious metals. In addition to producing electric vehicles and building infrastructure to provide affordable and clean electricity, such programs heavily rely on silver, gold, and especially copper. A key project of NPEZF is the Majuba Hill copper, silver, and gold district, located in Nevada, USA. Management has been instructed to focus on safe mining jurisdictions and government regulations that are supportive of the mining industry.

It was recently announced that Bam Bam and Boart Longyear had signed a contract for drilling at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

According to the drill plans, 11-15 reverse-circulation holes will be drilled over a distance of 2468 to 3353 metres.

The Field Department staff and contractors will continue to use health and safety protocols consistent with ensuring the health and safety of NPEZF employees and the local community.

At the Majuba Hill Project, NPEZF has developed a quality assurance/quality control program using industry best practices.

Directly transported from the site in Reno or Elko, Nevada, the samples are prepared in the ALS Sample Prep Facility.

After the pulps are prepared, they are transported to ALS’s analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia.

Upon request, the company sends soil and rock chip samples directly to Elko and Reno, Nevada.

A total of 33 elements are analyzed in all samples, including copper, gold, and silver.

In ALS methods Au-AA23, gold is determined by a fire assay with a finish of AAS on a 30 gram sample.

ALS method ME-ICP61, a four acid digestion with ICP-AES assay, is used for determining copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements.

The copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps compose approximately 5% of the samples submitted for analysis.

ALS will retrieve the sample rejects and remaining pulps.

Change in drilling site:

Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) recently announced that it had sent a request for an amendment to one of its existing Lode Claims at the Majuba project to the Bureau of Land Management. This drilling site was amended by NPEZF in order to reinforce copper mineralization discovered in prior drilling.