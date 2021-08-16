Moderna Inc. (MRNA) will continue to sell vaccines against pandemic

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is expected to continue operating with strong sales of COVID-19 vaccines through the middle of the year. According to the company, booster vaccinations will be one of the key growth drivers.

Moderna’s management believes that the (third) vaccination will help protect against Coronavirus infection in the upcoming winter season. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has been shown to be 93.2% effective after two to six months. The return of people to the workplace, schools, and educational institutions, however, poses a certain danger due to the deployment of the delta variant, seasonal increases in respiratory disease, etc. Ultimately, this can increase the number of infections in those who are vaccinated.

Therefore, the Leadership of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) believes that at least some groups of people will require additional protection. The company will experience growth momentum if the decision to offer additional vaccinations is made.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) anticipates mRNA-1273 sales of about 20 billion for the full year. Company management claims that it has limited capacity. Further Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) are unlikely in 2021. Moderna has also signed preliminary agreements for 2022 in the amount of $12 billion, along with options for an additional $8 billion. In addition, the company is still discussing preliminary agreements with a variety of governments.

In fact, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) signed such an agreement with one of the industrial countries for 2023, which shows that the mRNA-1273 vaccine can make a significant contribution to revenue within the biotech industry.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is developing other mRNA-based prophylactic drugs, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. Many other programs are already underway, including vaccines against Zika, influenza, and cytomegalovirus.