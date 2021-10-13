What Caused World Series Of Golf (WSGF) Stock to Rise Nearly 10%?

World Series Of Golf Inc (OTCPK:WSGF) closed Tuesday’s trading at $0.0183, up 9.58 percent from Monday. With an average volume of over 12.95M shares, WSGF shares surged over 75.96% in the last month. A three-month performance analysis shows a -10.73% drop in WSGF stock, while volume averaged 8.91 million units.

WSGF stock has been trading in a $0.0194 to $0.0165 range during the last session. WSGF stock has seen impressive gains over the last 12 months with a gain of 203.35%, reaching $0.0930 as its high with a market capitalization of $13.68M. WSGF stock rose as the company plans to release a management overview today.

Why will WSGF release a management overview?

WSOG is a sports entertainment company that organizes amateur golf tournaments and events. A major focus of WSGF is on brand products, video games, and entertainment. Each year, the WSGF organizes a professional 18-hole golf course amateur prize tournament, where prize money is awarded hole-by-hole. Las Vegas is the home of the WSGF.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, LLC, a business that facilitates financing for the purchase and renovation of real estate properties for the purpose of earning revenue from short-term vacation rentals, on January 02, 2020. In the near term, Vaycaychella plans to develop a peer-to-peer (P2P) loan application (app) that will be geared toward short-term vacation rental owners and investors.

Today, October 13th, 2021, World Series of Golf is scheduled to publish its official management overview. The major initiative to increase revenue growth and strengthen the balance sheet has now been in place for several months.

WSGF plans to acquire and add new lines of business to complement its existing short-term rental and purchase finance platform.

WSGF also intends to implement a groundbreaking cryptocurrency strategy into the company’s forthcoming version 2.0 of the Vaycaychella app.

WSGF provides short-term vacation rental FinTech financing for buying and investing in properties.

As of last year, WSGF had shifted its business focus to Vaycaychella.

There are also plans at WSGF to change the company’s name.

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs who are looking for short-term vacation rental properties and businesses to acquire and operate.

It also helps investors who are considering investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

With the launch of Vacycaychella earlier this year, WSGF launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase application to target the market for $87 billion in vacation rentals.

WSGF’s other initiatives:

World Series of Golf (WSGF) has simplified the process of onboarding new users of the P2P Vaycayella App. The App was previously only available to registered users who went through a registration process. This process has now been eliminated and the App is now available straight from the Vaycaychella website. New users can access the App immediately by selecting the Vaycaychella App button on the Vaycaychella website. In addition to updating the company’s website, WSGF has also updated its blog, where it posts features related to the industry in addition to its own content.