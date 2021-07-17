Should you buy Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stock?

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on June 17, 2021. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $74. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2020, to Overweight and set the price objective to $62. In their research brief published August 13, 2020, Barclays analysts initiated the Voya Financial Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $60.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) dipped -1.01% to close Friday’s market session at $62.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $61.85 and $63.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 910231 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.53% within the last five trades and -3.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.52% in the last 6 months and -9.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VOYA stock is trading at a margin of 0.78%, -3.55% and 3.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VOYA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -12.28 percent below its 52-week high and 37.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 21.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Voya Financial Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.26 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 6.63. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.79 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.96, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Ferrara Nancy, the See Remarks at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has sold 3,000 shares of firm on Jun 16 at a price of $64.01 against the total amount of $0.19 million. In another inside trade, Ferrara Nancy, See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) sold 3,000 shares of the firm on Jun 09 for a total worth of $0.19 million at a price of $64.70. An inside trade which took place on Jun 02, See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc. Ferrara Nancy sold 3,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.2 million at the cost of $65.25 per share.