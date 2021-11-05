Overview And Forecast of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Stock Price

Goldman raised the price target for the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 04, 2021. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $33. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on May 17, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published May 17, 2021, Truist analysts initiated the KnowBe4 Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $25.

The share price of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) raised 12.75% to close Thursday’s market session at $26.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.19 and $27.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2339883 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 713.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.05% within the last five trades and 14.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.87% in the last 6 months and 34.50% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KNBE stock is trading at a margin of 16.33%, 13.26% and 13.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KNBE deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -26.41 percent below its 52-week high and 60.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KnowBe4 Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 293.26. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 21.77 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 26.19, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Venkataraman Shrikrishna, the Co-President & CFO at KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has sold 100 shares of firm on Sep 08 at a price of $27.51 against the total amount of $2751.0. In another inside trade, Venkataraman Shrikrishna, Co-President & CFO of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) sold 2,011 shares of the firm on Sep 07 for a total worth of $55789.0 at a price of $27.74. An inside trade which took place on Sep 03, Co-President & CFO of KnowBe4 Inc. Venkataraman Shrikrishna sold 3,900 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $27.51 per share.