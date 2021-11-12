Looks like a fantastic deal, right? Colfax Corporation (CFX) Stock

Goldman lowered the price target for the Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 10, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on April 06, 2021 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $45 for CFX stock. The research report from UBS has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on September 16, 2020, to Neutral and set the price objective to $36. In their research brief published May 29, 2020, JP Morgan analysts initiated the Colfax Corporation stock to Overweight with a price target of $32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) raised 0.16% to close Thursday’s market session at $51.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $50.82 and $51.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1035430 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.22% within the last five trades and 6.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 16.23% in the last 6 months and 2.80% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CFX stock is trading at a margin of -0.89%, 4.66% and 11.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CFX deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -6.62 percent below its 52-week high and 60.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 45.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Colfax Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.60 percent and the profit margin is 2.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.24 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is 65.28. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.87. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.98 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Trerotola Matthew L., the President & CEO at Colfax Corporation (CFX) has sold 50,000 shares of firm on Nov 08 at a price of $53.02 against the total amount of $2.65 million. In another inside trade, PRYOR DANIEL A, EVP, Strategy & Business Dev. of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) sold 556 shares of the firm on Nov 08 for a total worth of $29486.0 at a price of $53.03. An inside trade which took place on Nov 05, EVP, Strategy & Business Dev. of Colfax Corporation PRYOR DANIEL A sold 7,289 shares of firm against total price of $0.39 million at the cost of $54.10 per share.