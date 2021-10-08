How Did The Cyberlux (CYBL) Stock Rise In The Last Session?

In the past session, Cyberlux Corp. (OTCPk: CYBL) stock closed up 50.00% to $0.0471. There was volume of 239.38M shares traded during the session, with CYBL stock price ranging from $0.0317 to $0.0473. Announcing significant milestones, CYBL stock surged dramatically.

CYBL has shared what?

U.S.-based Cyberlux designs, develops, and markets portable lighting products. As a leader in solid-state lighting innovation, CYBL has developed unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology, LED lighting, and energy efficiency technology. CYBL products are available in the federal sector, the commercial sector, and international markets. CYBL is based in Durham, North Carolina, and was founded in 2000.

Cyberlux shared its key accomplishments in September 2021 with investors this week. CEO Mark Schmidt of Cyberlux Corporation said September was a great month by every measure. He summarized the month as follows:

• On September 14, 2021, CYBL achieved current information status under OTC Markets’ Pink Regulations by filing its disclosure documents and filing financial documents.

• CYBL met both the SEC and OTC Markets deadlines to trade on OTC Markets.

• In addition, CYBL eliminated the shell company indicator based on the results of the second quarter.

• Cyberlux has appointed Mr. Larson Isely as Director of its FlightEye Drone Solution division, Executive Vice President of Cyberlux.

• Isely works as a Guidance Systems Expert and Consultant for major defense and aerospace firms.

• He has held a variety of leadership positions at IBM over the years, including vice president of engineering and operations.

• He was most recently employed as the Chief Architecture and Deployment Officer for Fortune 50 companies.

• To harness the future of UAS capabilities, CYBL recently unveiled its FlightGDN platform.

• FlightGDN is a next-generation technology platform to develop compact, military-grade unmanned aerial systems and solutions.

• A seamless, scalable UAS command and control solution for both military and commercial UAS will be available through the FlightGDN platform, which combines CYBL and third-party technologies.

• Technology integration with third-parties includes LED lighting, infrared night vision capability, thermal sensing technology, “eye-in-the-sky” capabilities for monitoring, LiDAR mapping, and advanced VR/AR perception.

• The stock was also rated among the 10 Best Micro-cap Stocks to Invest in by Yahoo Finance.

CYBL recently acquired:

Cyberlux (CYBL) has announced that it has acquired CTMC Drone Solutions, LLC, acquiring a platform for using drone technology. Cash payments were provided over a three-year earnings period, with incentives related to revenue growth and technology development milestones. Participants acquired shares of common stock and cashless warrants that could be exercised at certain price targets. The framework for future transactions will also be based on this acquisition framework.

CYBL paid USD200,000 issuing 10 million shares at $0.02, $500,000 in 10 million warrants at $0.05, and USD1,300,000 issuing warrants for 13 million shares at $0.10. The total number of shares issued by CYBL was 33 million for an aggregate amount of $2,000,000.



