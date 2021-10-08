Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeMarketHow Did The Cyberlux (CYBL) Stock Rise In The Last Session?
Market

How Did The Cyberlux (CYBL) Stock Rise In The Last Session?

By staff
0
31

In the past session, Cyberlux Corp. (OTCPk: CYBL) stock closed up 50.00% to $0.0471. There was volume of 239.38M shares traded during the session, with CYBL stock price ranging from $0.0317 to $0.0473. Announcing significant milestones, CYBL stock surged dramatically.
CYBL has shared what?
U.S.-based Cyberlux designs, develops, and markets portable lighting products. As a leader in solid-state lighting innovation, CYBL has developed unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology, LED lighting, and energy efficiency technology. CYBL products are available in the federal sector, the commercial sector, and international markets. CYBL is based in Durham, North Carolina, and was founded in 2000.
Cyberlux shared its key accomplishments in September 2021 with investors this week. CEO Mark Schmidt of Cyberlux Corporation said September was a great month by every measure. He summarized the month as follows:
• On September 14, 2021, CYBL achieved current information status under OTC Markets’ Pink Regulations by filing its disclosure documents and filing financial documents.
• CYBL met both the SEC and OTC Markets deadlines to trade on OTC Markets.
• In addition, CYBL eliminated the shell company indicator based on the results of the second quarter.
• Cyberlux has appointed Mr. Larson Isely as Director of its FlightEye Drone Solution division, Executive Vice President of Cyberlux.
• Isely works as a Guidance Systems Expert and Consultant for major defense and aerospace firms.
• He has held a variety of leadership positions at IBM over the years, including vice president of engineering and operations.
• He was most recently employed as the Chief Architecture and Deployment Officer for Fortune 50 companies.
• To harness the future of UAS capabilities, CYBL recently unveiled its FlightGDN platform.
• FlightGDN is a next-generation technology platform to develop compact, military-grade unmanned aerial systems and solutions.
• A seamless, scalable UAS command and control solution for both military and commercial UAS will be available through the FlightGDN platform, which combines CYBL and third-party technologies.
• Technology integration with third-parties includes LED lighting, infrared night vision capability, thermal sensing technology, “eye-in-the-sky” capabilities for monitoring, LiDAR mapping, and advanced VR/AR perception.
• The stock was also rated among the 10 Best Micro-cap Stocks to Invest in by Yahoo Finance.
CYBL recently acquired:
Cyberlux (CYBL) has announced that it has acquired CTMC Drone Solutions, LLC, acquiring a platform for using drone technology. Cash payments were provided over a three-year earnings period, with incentives related to revenue growth and technology development milestones. Participants acquired shares of common stock and cashless warrants that could be exercised at certain price targets. The framework for future transactions will also be based on this acquisition framework.
CYBL paid USD200,000 issuing 10 million shares at $0.02, $500,000 in 10 million warrants at $0.05, and USD1,300,000 issuing warrants for 13 million shares at $0.10. The total number of shares issued by CYBL was 33 million for an aggregate amount of $2,000,000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Previous articleRevealing The Truly Crowded Trades: Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), UBS Group AG (UBS)
Next articleTwo Harbors Investment Corp. stock: Impressive quarter but valuation too high now
staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Drones are the future, and we have some promising drone stocks in the market. Stocks telegraph bring you the top five drone stocks to buy in 2021, which includes both commercial drone stocks and military drone stocks. Investing in stocks is simple but not that easy, so in this video, we will guide you on how investing in drone stocks will help your portfolio grow.   In more recent years, drone technology has grown, and the market has also expanded. In earlier days, drones were heavily used for military use only, but the technology is now available for commercial use as well.  Autonomy has the potential to revolutionize the way humans connect, protect, explore and inspire. For instance, Dubai is already planning to support aerial transportation. Soon we’ll see other cities adopting this model. Moreover, Amazon during the peak of pandemic delivered via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The future seems dominant for the drone companies. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:27- EHang Holdings (EH Stock) 2:48- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS Stock) 4:28- AeroVironment (AVAV Stock) 5:54- Boeing (BA Stock) 7:07- AgEagle (UAVS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DroneStocks, #Technology, #Investing
Top Five Drone Stocks To Buy In 2021 | Investing In Drone Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_iopKQevW4MM
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam