Harmonic Inc. stock: Impressive quarter but valuation too high now

Needham raised the price target for the Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 22, 2021. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $6. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on April 14, 2020, to Overweight and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published July 30, 2019, Needham analysts reiterated the Harmonic Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is $0.03. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $117.83M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $119.9M and a low estimate of $113.9M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) raised 2.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.07 and $9.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3116161 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 736.00K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.78% within the last five trades and 5.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.95% in the last 6 months and 14.53% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HLIT stock is trading at a margin of 4.94%, 2.55% and 13.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLIT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -12.74 percent below its 52-week high and 60.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.69. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Harmonic Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.90 percent and the profit margin is 0.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 52.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $983.77 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 9380.00. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 20.94. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.18 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.80 percent of Harmonic Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 91.80 percent are held by financial institutions. HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has sold 96,664 shares of firm on Sep 15 at a price of $8.85 against the total amount of $0.86 million. In another inside trade, HARSHMAN PATRICK, President and CEO of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) sold 170,003 shares of the firm on Sep 14 for a total worth of $1.52 million at a price of $8.95. An inside trade which took place on Sep 09, President and CEO of Harmonic Inc. HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 100,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.9 million at the cost of $8.96 per share.