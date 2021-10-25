Monday, October 25, 2021
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: This is a Player of Success

By Melanie Gerald
BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on August 09, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on July 28, 2021 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $110 for AMD stock. The research report from Susquehanna has reiterated the stock to Positive, with a price target set at $130. The stock was reiterated by Rosenblatt, who disclosed in a research note on July 28, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $150. In their research brief published July 28, 2021, Northland Capital analysts reiterated the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $125.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.54, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is $0.67. This is an average of 30 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.76 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.62. According to 31 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.11B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.21B and a low estimate of $3.98B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) raised 0.41% to close Friday’s market session at $119.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $118.37 and $121.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 38817320 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 62.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.87% within the last five trades and 12.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 40.29% in the last 6 months and 30.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMD stock is trading at a margin of 11.46%, 11.85% and 31.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -2.18 percent below its 52-week high and 65.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 65.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 18.30 percent and the profit margin is 25.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 45.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $144.74 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 42.76. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 39.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 20.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 69.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has sold 55,000 shares of firm on Oct 15 at a price of $111.89 against the total amount of $6.15 million. In another inside trade, CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD, Director of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) sold 35,000 shares of the firm on Oct 01 for a total worth of $3.59 million at a price of $102.65. An inside trade which took place on Sep 15, Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Papermaster Mark D sold 55,000 shares of firm against total price of $5.78 million at the cost of $105.15 per share.

Melanie Gerald
I am a previous Investment and Commercial Banker with more than 30 years involvement in the field. I have been prompting the two people and institutional customers on high return speculation techniques since 1991. MY goal is to bring financial specialists the most beneficial and freshest high profit thoughts. My exploration intends to expand returns by recognizing underestimated protections in the High Yield space.
