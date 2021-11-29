A leader in the success game: The Western Union Company (WU) Stock

Susquehanna lowered the price target for the The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 03, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on November 03, 2021 by RBC Capital Mkts that reiterated the stock to a Sector perform with a price target of $23 for WU stock. The research report from Northland Capital has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $25. The stock was reiterated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on November 03, 2021, to Hold and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published November 03, 2021, Credit Suisse analysts reiterated the The Western Union Company stock to Underperform with a price target of $19.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) dipped -1.26% to close Friday’s market session at $16.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.17 and $16.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5243624 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.05 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.67% within the last five trades and -11.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.98% in the last 6 months and -24.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WU stock is trading at a margin of -7.81%, -15.15% and -27.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WU deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -38.37 percent below its 52-week high and -0.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Western Union Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 20.10 percent and the profit margin is 16.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 41.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 8.30. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.31. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.32 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 18.02, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Summerill Andrew, the President, Payments at The Western Union Company (WU) has sold 1,239 shares of firm on Aug 11 at a price of $22.66 against the total amount of $28076.0. In another inside trade, Agrawal Rajesh K., CFO of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) sold 2,129 shares of the firm on May 18 for a total worth of $53225.0 at a price of $25.00. An inside trade which took place on May 17, CFO of The Western Union Company Agrawal Rajesh K. sold 109,510 shares of firm against total price of $2.73 million at the cost of $24.95 per share.