Values Help Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock Deliver a Positive Total Return

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 21, 2021. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $36. The stock was initiated by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on May 24, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published May 24, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) raised 2.02% to close Thursday’s market session at $27.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $27.17 and $28.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1096746 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.63% within the last five trades and 11.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -13.05% in the last 6 months and 18.21% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EDR stock is trading at a margin of 7.23%, 5.18% and 3.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EDR deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -16.33 percent below its 52-week high and 26.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 1.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.08 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.40. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.60 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 16.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has sold 271,850 shares of firm on Nov 01 at a price of $26.29 against the total amount of $7.15 million. In another inside trade, Emanuel Ariel, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) sold 400,000 shares of the firm on Oct 29 for a total worth of $10.65 million at a price of $26.64. An inside trade which took place on Jun 03, Chief Human Resources Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Chandler Kerry D sold 3,506 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $29.03 per share.