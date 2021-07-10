Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Could Be a Good Option for Your Investment Portfolio

Stifel raised the price target for the Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on June 29, 2021. The research report from Cowen has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $85. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on January 25, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $69.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) raised 2.00% to close Friday’s market session at $73.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $72.50 and $74.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 754111 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 931.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.07% within the last five trades and -3.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.19% in the last 6 months and -13.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PLNT stock is trading at a margin of -1.74%, -4.35% and -2.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLNT deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -18.24 percent below its 52-week high and 49.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 18.42. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Planet Fitness Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.00 percent and the profit margin is -4.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 48.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.47 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 42.16. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 16.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

O’Donnell Brian, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has sold 77 shares of firm on Apr 12 at a price of $86.23 against the total amount of $6639.0. In another inside trade, O’Donnell Brian, VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) sold 215 shares of the firm on Apr 05 for a total worth of $17170.0 at a price of $79.86. An inside trade which took place on Apr 05, Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc. Bode William sold 446 shares of firm against total price of $35618.0 at the cost of $79.86 per share.