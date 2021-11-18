Opportunities: Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) stock from “a Perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 05, 2021. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on March 25, 2020, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published February 12, 2020, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Varex Imaging Corporation stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) raised 11.96% to close Wednesday’s market session at $30.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.7299 and $30.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1629378 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 299.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.40% within the last five trades and 11.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.01% in the last 6 months and 10.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VREX stock is trading at a margin of 10.50%, 9.01% and 17.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VREX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading 0.33 percent below its 52-week high and 114.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 87.65. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Varex Imaging Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 4.60 percent and the profit margin is -2.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 32.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.19 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.42. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.51, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Honeysett Kimberley E., the SVP and General Counsel at Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has sold 2,970 shares of firm on Apr 30 at a price of $24.00 against the total amount of $71280.0. In another inside trade, NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, Director of Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) sold 4,264 shares of the firm on Mar 02 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $23.89. An inside trade which took place on Feb 18, Chief Accounting Officer of Varex Imaging Corporation Yankton Kevin Bruce sold 956 shares of firm against total price of $21663.0 at the cost of $22.66 per share.