It All Depends On Timing: Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Stock

Goldman raised the price target for the Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 22, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on February 24, 2021 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $25 for RDUS stock. The research report from JP Morgan has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $23. The stock was downgraded by SVB Leerink, who disclosed in a research note on July 08, 2020, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published May 13, 2020, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Radius Health Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.33, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is -$0.24. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.35. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $62.11M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $66M and a low estimate of $58.2M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) raised 7.84% to close Thursday’s market session at $19.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.73 and $19.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2790054 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 28.48% within the last five trades and 58.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.18% in the last 6 months and 20.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RDUS stock is trading at a margin of 39.43%, 44.05% and 7.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RDUS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -25.84 percent below its 52-week high and 62.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 9.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Radius Health Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -14.80 percent and the profit margin is -24.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 92.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $916.84 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 24.25. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has bought 100,000 shares of firm on Sep 29 at a price of $12.95 against the total amount of $1.29 million. In another inside trade, BIOTECH TARGET N V, 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) bought 150,000 shares of the firm on Sep 22 for a total worth of $1.84 million at a price of $12.28. An inside trade which took place on Mar 05, Principal Finance Accounting of Radius Health Inc. Chopas James George sold 370 shares of firm against total price of $7726.0 at the cost of $20.88 per share.