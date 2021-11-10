Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeIndustryHold on, it's gonna be wild: Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)
Industry

Hold on, it’s gonna be wild: Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

By Edward Bosworth
0
17

Barclays raised the price target for the Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on October 14, 2021. The research report from UBS has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on February 20, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published January 07, 2020, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the Genesis Energy L.P. stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) raised 6.55% to close Tuesday’s market session at $13.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.3786 and $13.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2290266 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.05 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.94% within the last five trades and 12.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 38.20% in the last 6 months and 54.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GEL stock is trading at a margin of 16.72%, 32.17% and 39.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GEL deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading 3.05 percent below its 52-week high and 192.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 142.01. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Genesis Energy L.P.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -16.10 percent and the profit margin is -28.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 19.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.59 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 49.14. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.41, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 8.30 percent of Genesis Energy L.P. shares are owned by insiders, and 67.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Davison James E, the Director at Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has bought 25,000 shares of firm on Aug 20 at a price of $7.74 against the total amount of $0.19 million. In another inside trade, Davison James E, Director of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Aug 10 for a total worth of $82200.0 at a price of $8.22. An inside trade which took place on Aug 09, President, Genesis Alkali, LLC of Genesis Energy L.P. Flynn Edward T bought 29,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.24 million at the cost of $8.34 per share.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Previous articleIs FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock Exciting And Probable?
Next articleAfter strong top-line growth, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s share price will eventually rise
Edward Bosworth
I am not the run of the mill investigator. I have interesting abilities, sharpened by long stretches of fruitful Mergers and Acquisition achievements, to discover thrashed stocks that have the potential for recuperation and development. These organizations are useful in adjusting a portfolio just as beating the market. This experience left with solid thankfulness for principal investigation of an organization’s organizations instead of the entire partnership, to discover what will drive the outcomes.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Stocks are often volatile especially penny stocks that are under $1. In this Video the stocks telegraph team has gathered five best penny stocks under $1 to buy right now. We are entering the last phase of 2021. There are massive opportunities for investors to explore the stock market. We bring the best stocks under $1 for November. $1 stocks can be a good option for those who have a limited budget for investment.  Stock under $1, also known as penny stocks, are a lucrative source of income. With the advancement of social media and platforms like Reddit, the idea of investing in cheap stocks emerged on the global stage.  One-dollar stocks can be volatile as a lot of day traders are involved in investing in $1 stocks. Whilst the volatility of these stocks, cheap stocks can also net some impressive returns in a short time. In other words high returns come with some risk. The stocks we have discussed in this video are Zomedica Corp (ZOM Stock), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE Stock), Avinger Inc (AVGR Stock), SeaChange (SEAC Stock), and AIkido Pharma (AIKI Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:04 - Zomedica Corp (ZOM Stock) 2:58 - Gran Tierra Energy (GTE Stock) 5:01 - Avinger Inc (AVGR Stock) 6:38 - SeaChange (SEAC Stock) 8:24 - AIkido Pharma (AIKI Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zomedica Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZOM/ Gran Tierra Energy: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GTE/ Avinger Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AVGR/ SeaChange: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEAC/ AIkido Pharma: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIKI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #StocksUnderDollar1, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks Under $1 To Buy Right Now | Best Stocks Under $1 for November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_K7Iz49_zgXs
In this video the stocks telegraph team has researched, and gathered the five best SPAC stocks to buy now in November. SPAC, special-purpose acquisition company is explained well in this video. SPACs, special-purpose acquisition companies, are new emerging companies in the stock market. Investing in SPACs can be full of growth opportunities. Investing in SPACs; we bring you the five best SPAC stocks to buy now.  Companies, that are special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs for short, are shell companies with no assets or business but are designed to raise capital through initial public offerings, or IPOs, and subsequently use that money to acquire a private company. Because SPACs raise money to later buy a company, they have been dubbed "blank check" companies. 2020 saw a lot of interest in SPAC offerings in IPO markets. The SPAC discussed in this video are DraftKings Inc (DKNG), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), UWM Holdings (UWMC) and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH). It’s hard to find top SPAC stocks. If you’re interested in investing in the stock market and want to explore a different segment, this video is for you.  ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:28 - DraftKings Inc (DKNG Stock) 3:40 - ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT Stock) 5:45 - Opendoor Technologies (OPEN Stock) 7:40 - UWM Holdings (UWMC Stock) 9:35 - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- DraftKings Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DKNG/ ChargePoint Holdings: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CHPT/ Opendoor Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OPEN/ UWM Holdings: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UWMC/ Sports Entertainment: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEAH/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SPAC, #SPACstocks, #Investing
Five Best SPAC Stocks To Buy In November | Special Purpose Acquisition Company Explained !
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5J9XcpQvD48
In this video, the stocks telegraph team has compiled top marijuana stocks to invest in for the long term. Cannabis has been an exciting investing segment for investors over the past couple of years. We have gathered the five best cannabis stocks for November 2021. The growing marijuana market is creating different opportunities, especially for biotech companies and of course pure-play cannabis firms. According to data from Leafly, an online marijuana marketplace, legal U.S. cannabis sales—medicinal and recreational—increased 71% in 2020. That totals around a net value of $18.3 billion. With the increasing acceptance of cannabis among American consumers and other parts of the world, Marijuana stocks are a great asset to add to your portfolio. We have selected five cannabis stocks with massive potential for the future of the cannabis market. These stocks include Altria Group (MO), High Tide (HITI), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), Cara Therapeutics (CARA), and Amyris Inc (AMRS). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:23 - Altria Group (MO Stock) 3:02 - High Tide (HITI stock) 5:00 - Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG Stock) 6:42 - Cara Therapeutics (CARA Stock) 8:07 - Amyris Inc (AMRS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Altria Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MO/ High Tide: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HITI/ Scotts Miracle-Gro: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SMG/ Cara Therapeutics: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CARA/ Amyris Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMRS/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #MarijuanaStocks, #CannabisStocks, #PotStocks
Top Marijuana Stocks To Invest In For Long Term| Five Best Cannabis Stocks For November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_GJw0oCrc0ws
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam