An opportunity of high quality: KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 22, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on July 15, 2021 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $33 for KNBE stock. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $21. The stock was initiated by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on May 17, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published May 17, 2021, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the KnowBe4 Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.02, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is $0. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $61.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $61.89M and a low estimate of $60.54M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.16% within the last five trades and -8.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.26% in the last 6 months and -7.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KNBE stock is trading at a margin of -0.53%, -5.06% and -4.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KNBE deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -37.98 percent below its 52-week high and 35.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KnowBe4 Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.92 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 249.89. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 18.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 22.08, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Venkataraman Shrikrishna, the Co-President & CFO at KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has sold 100 shares of firm on Sep 08 at a price of $27.51 against the total amount of $2751.0. In another inside trade, Venkataraman Shrikrishna, Co-President & CFO of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) sold 2,011 shares of the firm on Sep 07 for a total worth of $55789.0 at a price of $27.74. An inside trade which took place on Sep 03, Co-President & CFO of KnowBe4 Inc. Venkataraman Shrikrishna sold 3,900 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $27.51 per share.