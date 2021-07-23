Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) stock has a potential for growth given the stock’s current fundamentals

Raymond James raised the price target for the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on July 01, 2021. The research report from SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $50. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) dipped -7.77% to close Thursday’s market session at $51.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.14 and $55.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2869534 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 672.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.82% within the last five trades and -10.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.12% in the last 6 months and -7.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGIO stock is trading at a margin of -9.13%, -10.09% and 4.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -17.71 percent below its 52-week high and 57.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.15 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 27.16 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Alenson Carman, the Principal Accounting Officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has sold 1,777 shares of firm on Jun 21 at a price of $61.61 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Bowden Christopher, Chief Medical Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) sold 48,493 shares of the firm on Jun 18 for a total worth of $2.91 million at a price of $60.11. An inside trade which took place on Jun 17, Chief Medical Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bowden Christopher sold 2,502 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $60.02 per share.