A finalist for your portfolio: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 26, 2021. In their research brief published September 22, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw analysts reiterated the Energy Fuels Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) dipped -6.55% to close Monday’s market session at $10.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.11 and $11.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4432103 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.22 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.43% within the last five trades and 31.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 74.36% in the last 6 months and 119.91% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UUUU stock is trading at a margin of 10.79%, 30.32% and 64.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UUUU deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -9.83 percent below its 52-week high and 507.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 280.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Energy Fuels Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 931.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.26, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.47 percent of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 25.73 percent are held by financial institutions. Eshleman Benjamin III, the Director at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has sold 2,000 shares of firm on Nov 08 at a price of $10.65 against the total amount of $21300.0. In another inside trade, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, Director of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) sold 17,212 shares of the firm on Nov 03 for a total worth of $0.17 million at a price of $9.62. An inside trade which took place on Aug 05, Director of Energy Fuels Inc. Kirkwood Robert W. bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $52700.0 at the cost of $5.27 per share.