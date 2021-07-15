Take Advantage of Quality Stock To Fill Your Portfolio: Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Stephens raised the price target for the Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on May 03, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on April 26, 2021 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $50 for WY stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $34.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) raised 0.26% to close Wednesday’s market session at $34.70, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $34.26 and $34.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5103051 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.65 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.40% within the last five trades and 0.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.08% in the last 6 months and -8.73% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WY stock is trading at a margin of 0.80%, -4.44% and 3.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WY deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -16.75 percent below its 52-week high and 46.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 26.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Weyerhaeuser Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 30.30 percent and the profit margin is 16.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 33.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $25.43 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is 19.58. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.24. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.06 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.78, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Weyerhaeuser Company shares are owned by insiders, and 84.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has sold 53,719 shares of firm on May 10 at a price of $41.21 against the total amount of $2.21 million. In another inside trade, Blocker Adrian M, Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) sold 84,821 shares of the firm on May 10 for a total worth of $3.43 million at a price of $40.42. An inside trade which took place on May 07, Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company Blocker Adrian M sold 129,913 shares of firm against total price of $5.19 million at the cost of $39.97 per share.