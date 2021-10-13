Synchrony Financial (SYF): The price is very reasonable, not too high

Seaport Global Securities raised the price target for the Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 30, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on July 09, 2021 by Citigroup that resumed the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $51 for SYF stock. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on April 09, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $49. In their research brief published January 19, 2021, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Synchrony Financial stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $46.

The share price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) raised 1.28% to close Tuesday’s market session at $49.69, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $48.84 and $50.035 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3441147 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.84 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.94% within the last five trades and 2.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.73% in the last 6 months and 4.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SYF stock is trading at a margin of 0.76%, 0.93% and 12.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SYF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.81 percent below its 52-week high and 103.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 61.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Synchrony Financial’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 97.40 percent and the profit margin is 21.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $28.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 8.87. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.03. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.86 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.13, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Casellas Alberto, the See remarks at Synchrony Financial (SYF) has sold 39,977 shares of firm on Sep 01 at a price of $49.09 against the total amount of $1.96 million. In another inside trade, QUINDLEN THOMAS M, See remarks of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) sold 44,731 shares of the firm on Sep 01 for a total worth of $2.2 million at a price of $49.09. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, See remarks of Synchrony Financial MOTHNER JONATHAN S sold 31,401 shares of firm against total price of $1.54 million at the cost of $49.09 per share.