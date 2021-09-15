Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock is expected to grow

Rosenblatt raised the price target for the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 23, 2021. The research report from Mizuho has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $68. The stock was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on August 23, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $55. In their research brief published August 23, 2021, JP Morgan analysts initiated the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock to Underweight with a price target of $35.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) dipped -1.43% to close Tuesday’s market session at $40.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $39.23 and $41.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4275142 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 27.79 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.01% within the last five trades and -20.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HOOD stock is trading at a margin of -10.47%, -13.79% and -13.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HOOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -52.92 percent below its 52-week high and 20.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.80 percent and the company has reported a gross margin of 91.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $34.33 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 20.50 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Chennapragada Aparna, the Chief Product Officer at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has sold 18,297 shares of firm on Aug 04 at a price of $65.60 against the total amount of $1.2 million. In another inside trade, Howard Gretchen, Chief Operating Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) sold 193,000 shares of the firm on Jul 30 for a total worth of $6.62 million at a price of $34.32. An inside trade which took place on Jul 30, Chief Product Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc. Chennapragada Aparna sold 30,495 shares of firm against total price of $1.1 million at the cost of $36.06 per share.