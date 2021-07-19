Is Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock suitable for use in a retirement plan?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 27, 2020.

The share price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) dipped -1.87% to close Friday’s market session at $4.73, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.72 and $4.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 25342709 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 24.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.85% within the last five trades and -12.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.70% in the last 6 months and 15.37% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BBD stock is trading at a margin of -5.82%, -4.65% and 11.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BBD deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -15.11 percent below its 52-week high and 62.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 9.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $50.57 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 12.25. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.30. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.