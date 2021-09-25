Genpact Limited (G): With A Buy, You’re In For A Rollercoaster Ride

Needham lowered the price target for the Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 03, 2020. We previously noted in another research note published on May 12, 2020 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $40 for G stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $39. The stock was reiterated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2019, to Buy and set the price objective to $48. In their research brief published June 14, 2019, Needham analysts initiated the Genpact Limited stock to Buy with a price target of $44.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) raised 1.13% to close Friday’s market session at $49.09, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $48.18 and $49.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 876959 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 792.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.08% within the last five trades and -5.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.97% in the last 6 months and 7.14% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. G stock is trading at a margin of -2.80%, -2.42% and 8.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, G deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -6.94 percent below its 52-week high and 44.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 26.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Genpact Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 13.20 percent and the profit margin is 9.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 35.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.37 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is 26.88. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.31. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.45 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Kalra Balkrishan, the Senior Vice President at Genpact Limited (G) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Sep 15 at a price of $50.18 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, White Heather, SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) sold 12,842 shares of the firm on Aug 16 for a total worth of $0.67 million at a price of $52.22. An inside trade which took place on Aug 11, Senior Vice President of Genpact Limited Fitzpatrick Edward J. sold 116,411 shares of firm against total price of $5.94 million at the cost of $51.03 per share.