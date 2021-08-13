Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE) stock is expected to grow

Raymond James raised the price target for the Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on August 06, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on November 20, 2020 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $35 for CORE stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $28. The stock was downgraded by Sidoti, who disclosed in a research note on January 15, 2019, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) raised 3.74% to close Thursday’s market session at $44.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $42.75 and $44.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2335198 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 582.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.78% within the last five trades and 0.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 41.15% in the last 6 months and 5.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CORE stock is trading at a margin of 3.90%, 0.05% and 16.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CORE deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -7.85 percent below its 52-week high and 64.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 42.42. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.00 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) is 29.72. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.33. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.12 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.09, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 96.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Brandon Brian, the EVP, Chief IT Officer at Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE) has sold 2,001 shares of firm on Jan 27 at a price of $34.56 against the total amount of $69155.0. In another inside trade, MILLER CHRISTOPHER M, Senior VP & CFO of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) sold 2,344 shares of the firm on Jan 07 for a total worth of $76719.0 at a price of $32.73. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, SVP, Western Divisions of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Thomas Alan T sold 1,625 shares of firm against total price of $55144.0 at the cost of $33.93 per share.