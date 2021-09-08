Consolidating your holdings: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock

Goldman raised the price target for the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 17, 2021. The research report from Credit Suisse has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $37. The stock was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on February 19, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published January 06, 2021, Wedbush analysts initiated the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) raised 2.71% to close Tuesday’s market session at $19.70, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.26 and $19.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11672126 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.19% within the last five trades and 36.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.96% in the last 6 months and 10.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OPEN stock is trading at a margin of 18.62%, 23.68% and -6.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OPEN deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -49.80 percent below its 52-week high and 77.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 21.49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.53 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.56 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 7.80 percent of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 63.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the CEO at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has sold 45,210 shares of firm on Aug 16 at a price of $15.27 against the total amount of $0.69 million. In another inside trade, Wu Eric Chung-Wei, CEO of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) sold 34,129 shares of the firm on Aug 05 for a total worth of $0.5 million at a price of $14.51. An inside trade which took place on Jul 16, CEO of Opendoor Technologies Inc. Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 186,265 shares of firm against total price of $2.72 million at the cost of $14.60 per share.