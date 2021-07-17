Analysts see Galapagos NV (GLPG) stock as an investment with a high growth outlook

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 20, 2021. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $94.

The share price of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) raised 4.93% to close Friday’s market session at $60.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $56.79 and $60.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 998179 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 276.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.62% within the last five trades and -21.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -40.97% in the last 6 months and -24.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GLPG stock is trading at a margin of -13.21%, -17.65% and -37.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GLPG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -71.99 percent below its 52-week high and 5.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.69. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

Galapagos NV's Profitability and Valuation Ratios

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.93 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.