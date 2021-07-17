A secure sanctuary in uncertain times: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock from “an Underperform” to “an In-line”. The rating was released on June 14, 2021. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 10, 2020, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published October 05, 2020, Compass Point analysts initiated the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock to Neutral with a price target of $14.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) dipped -2.53% to close Friday’s market session at $22.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.325 and $23.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 889708 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.83% within the last five trades and -9.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.14% in the last 6 months and -8.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PEB stock is trading at a margin of -4.04%, -3.18% and 8.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PEB deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -15.40 percent below its 52-week high and 127.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 69.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.82 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.97 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Martz Raymond D, the Exec VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secre at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has sold 9,266 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $23.73 against the total amount of $0.22 million. In another inside trade, Fisher Thomas Charles, EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) sold 9,266 shares of the firm on Mar 03 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $23.66. An inside trade which took place on Nov 06, Chairman, President and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust BORTZ JON E bought 17,227 shares of firm against total price of $0.36 million at the cost of $20.95 per share.