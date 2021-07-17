A Brief Overview of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.38% within the last five trades and 1.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.20% in the last 6 months and 5.06% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NEA stock is trading at a margin of 0.55%, 2.27% and 5.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NEA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -1.38 percent below its 52-week high and 12.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.72 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) is 26.93. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 17.43 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.02, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R, the CCO and Vice President at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has sold 2,056 shares of firm on Jun 18 at a price of $15.54 against the total amount of $31950.0.