Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Why Has Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) Stock Price Gained 27% In Last Session?

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc (OTCPk: OZSC) closed at $0.0481 in the last trading session, up 26.91%. A total of 127.17M shares were traded during the session, with the OZSC stock price ranging from $0.0376 to $0.0500. The OZSC stock has rocketed as its subsidiary has entered the aerospace sector.

Which OZSC subsidiary is exploring new horizons?

Ozop Energy Solutions develops, designs, manufactures, supports, sells, and distributes chargers, inverters, and power supplies to a variety of industries like defense, heavy industry, aerospace, maritime, and others. OZSC intends to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market by providing the necessary assets and infrastructure to store energy.

Ozop Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions Corporation (OZSC) announced its expansion into the business and civil aerospace segments with its 30 years of experience in manufacturing semiconductor ground power units (GPUs). As a result of its successful engineering solutions for military customers since 1991, PCTI brings this knowledge to the commercial aerospace industry.

For decades, OZSC-subsidiary has led the GPU market in one critical sector, and now it’s time for PCTI to expand into new markets, including business and civil aviation. Due to Asia’s growing consumer spending power and a rebound in the tourism industry, these markets have seen considerable growth. Due to the travel rebound, airports will need more GPUs to keep running because flights will turnaround faster.

Product life cycles for PCTI’s robust products are 15-20 years, built to meet the highest standards of durability. As a result, they can go longer between maintenance cycles as they are made to withstand harsh environments. PCTI will offer 400Hz frequency converters and 28VDC power supplies for this launch and will focus on civil and business aircraft GPU requirements.

GPU revenues are expected to increase from $625.2 million in 2019 to an estimated $952.6 million in 2027 according to SR Analysis. PCTI already makes both fixed and mobile applications as customized products today, and thus its market value is divided between the two.

The GPUs from PCTI also solve two of the most critical challenges for the civil and business aerospace market: an insufficient charging infrastructure and a shortage of trained personnel. Often, GPUs require complex and expensive maintenance throughout their lifespan.

Repair and maintenance costs create additional expenses, which results in airlines buying fewer new units or buying refurbished units, significantly increasing their expenses and damaging their equipment and infrastructure. PCTI provides a more robust product along with pre and post service packages with customer purchases to counteract these challenges.

What benefit will this have for OZSC?

Ozop Energy (OZSC) analyzed PCTI’s military surplus products, providing a standardized portfolio of aerospace products supporting commercial markets. For the launch of their initial products in this market, they developed a comprehensive program. As part of the sales process, the sales team has started training agents and distributors on the benefits of the product. It is expected that this process will be completed in the coming weeks. PCTI will allow OZSC to continually review this market space and add new products as needed.

