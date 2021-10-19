Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeCompaniesWhy Did Green Globe Intl (GGII) Stock Gain Traction In L:ast Session?
Companies

Why Did Green Globe Intl (GGII) Stock Gain Traction In L:ast Session?

By staff
0
29

Green Globe Intl Inc New (OTCPK:GGII) closed Monday at $0.0115, up 6.48 percent, and has traded in a day range between $0.0094 and $0.0159. GGII stock soared more than 57.53% in the last month; with volume averaging over 53.04 million shares. In three months, GGII stock gained over 18.56% while volume averaged 34.75M.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

It has been a great year for the GGII stock with a gain of over 6900.00% in the last year, reaching a high of $0.1679 with a market cap of $623.53M. A partnership agreement between a subsidiary and a famous brand spiked the stock price of GGII.

GGII-subsidiary has partnered with whom?

Green Globe and its subsidiaries produce, market, and sell Consumer Goods, such as herb- and hemp-based smokables. GGII and its subsidiaries are currently developing Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes, the Manufacturing of hemp rolling papers, called hemp blunts, and the operation of 600 vending machines promoting Consumer Goods. Besides selling CBD products online, GGII has joint ventures with large distributors and celebrities. GGII also licenses filters, paper, and infusions in hemp and other smokables, including The Real Stuff brand.

Rick Ross and James Lindsay, owners of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC, formed a partnership to develop and manufacture hemp blunt smoking papers and functional hemp cannabinoid cigarettes, owned by Green Globe International Hempacco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GGII. As part of this, Hempacco will also further its mission of disrupting the tobacco industry by operating under Hemp Hop Smokables LLC.

In the herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes, Hempacco Co, Inc. disrupts the tobacco industry’s nearly $1 trillion market by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers. The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand is owned by hemp tobacco.

GGII – Rick Ross partnership highlights:

  • On social media, Rick Ross has more than 27 million followers, including 13 million on Instagram, four million on Twitter, eight million on Facebook, and 2.8 million on YouTube.
  • James Lindsay, Rick Ross’s business partner, sells to convenience stores through a wholesale distribution network.
  • A full line of smokables will be produced by Hempacco-GGII, including hemp cigarettes and hemp rolling papers.
  • A partnership between Hempacco-GGII and Rick Ross is manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and hemp smokables and rolling papers.
  • Every week, Hemp Hop’s website, www.HempHop.shop, offers consumers a chance to win a free carton of the beverage.

What is the GGII subsidiary up to?

Hempacco, Rick Ross and James Lindsay have formed a new company, Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC. With the new company, the new product line will include hemp wrap smoking rolling papers and cannabinoid hemp functional cigarettes. Hemp Hop has access to GGII-Hempacco’s team and intellectual property, including patents, to develop, to manufacture, to flavor, and to infuse hemp cigarettes.

Previous articleSenseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) stock has a potential for growth given the stock’s current fundamentals
Next articleXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Stock: Forecast and Prospect
staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Therefore in this video, we have compiled the five best crypto stocks to Buy now with long-term growth for those who feel unsafe investing in digital coins. Bitcoin and other Altcoins are always risky investments, and Crypto stocks are best for those who are ambiguous about crypto coins. Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. There are not many crypto stocks that you can find with long-term upside. The team at stocks telegraph has chosen five cryptocurrency stocks to provide you with the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments to look for in crypto stocks. The cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021 we have mentioned in this video are exciting as we advance. The crypto industry is getting more exposure, and the regulatory environment is also better than a few years ago. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. economy. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:21 - Riot Blockchain (RIOT Stock) 5:51 - Marathon Patent Group (MARA Stock) 8:11 - CME Group (CME Stock) 10:24 - PayPal (PYPL Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Riot Blockchain: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIOT/ Marathon Patent Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MARA/ CME Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CME/ PayPal: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PYPL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CryptoStocks, #Bitcoin, #Investing
Five Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now With Long-Term Growth | Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_70sX26beFgI
There are some attractive stocks under $10 to buy in 2021. We bring you some of the best stocks to buy under $10 in 2021 with high returns in the coming years. Investing in stocks under $10 is the best way to start your journey in the stock market. Therefore, stocks telegraph brings you the top five stocks to invest under $10 with huge returns. There's risk involved in any investment, and investing in small prices stocks is risky. However, if you accept the risks of buying out-of-favor assets, there are winners to be found if you are careful. We have compiled the best stocks under $10. You don't need to break your bank account to buy these stocks. In this video, we have mainly focused on stocks driven by technological advancement. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect stocks. Therefore, we bring you the five best stocks under $10 that hold high near-term potential. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:00- Zix Corporation (ZIXI Stock) 3:01- BIT Mining (BTCM Stock) 5:25- Energy Transfer (ET Stock) 7:52- DatChat Inc (DATS Stock) 9:58- Autoscope Technologies (AATC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zix Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIXI/ BIT Mining: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTCM/ Energy Transfer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ET/ DatChat Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DATS/ Autoscope Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AATC/ ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StockUnder$10, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Stocks To Buy Under $10 in 2021 | Top Five Stocks To Invest Under $10 With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C-2YlCSdD-s
E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam