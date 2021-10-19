Why Did Green Globe Intl (GGII) Stock Gain Traction In L:ast Session?

Green Globe Intl Inc New (OTCPK:GGII) closed Monday at $0.0115, up 6.48 percent, and has traded in a day range between $0.0094 and $0.0159. GGII stock soared more than 57.53% in the last month; with volume averaging over 53.04 million shares. In three months, GGII stock gained over 18.56% while volume averaged 34.75M.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It has been a great year for the GGII stock with a gain of over 6900.00% in the last year, reaching a high of $0.1679 with a market cap of $623.53M. A partnership agreement between a subsidiary and a famous brand spiked the stock price of GGII.

GGII-subsidiary has partnered with whom?

Green Globe and its subsidiaries produce, market, and sell Consumer Goods, such as herb- and hemp-based smokables. GGII and its subsidiaries are currently developing Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes, the Manufacturing of hemp rolling papers, called hemp blunts, and the operation of 600 vending machines promoting Consumer Goods. Besides selling CBD products online, GGII has joint ventures with large distributors and celebrities. GGII also licenses filters, paper, and infusions in hemp and other smokables, including The Real Stuff brand.

Rick Ross and James Lindsay, owners of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC, formed a partnership to develop and manufacture hemp blunt smoking papers and functional hemp cannabinoid cigarettes, owned by Green Globe International Hempacco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GGII. As part of this, Hempacco will also further its mission of disrupting the tobacco industry by operating under Hemp Hop Smokables LLC.

In the herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes, Hempacco Co, Inc. disrupts the tobacco industry’s nearly $1 trillion market by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers. The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand is owned by hemp tobacco.

GGII – Rick Ross partnership highlights:

On social media, Rick Ross has more than 27 million followers, including 13 million on Instagram, four million on Twitter, eight million on Facebook, and 2.8 million on YouTube.

James Lindsay, Rick Ross’s business partner, sells to convenience stores through a wholesale distribution network.

A full line of smokables will be produced by Hempacco-GGII, including hemp cigarettes and hemp rolling papers.

A partnership between Hempacco-GGII and Rick Ross is manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and hemp smokables and rolling papers.

Every week, Hemp Hop’s website, www.HempHop.shop, offers consumers a chance to win a free carton of the beverage.

What is the GGII subsidiary up to?

Hempacco, Rick Ross and James Lindsay have formed a new company, Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC. With the new company, the new product line will include hemp wrap smoking rolling papers and cannabinoid hemp functional cigarettes. Hemp Hop has access to GGII-Hempacco’s team and intellectual property, including patents, to develop, to manufacture, to flavor, and to infuse hemp cigarettes.