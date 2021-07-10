Update: TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) stock following data analysis

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 29, 2020. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $15. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2019, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published September 05, 2019, B. Riley FBR analysts initiated the TTM Technologies Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $17.75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) raised 0.21% to close Friday’s market session at $14.09, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $13.975 and $14.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 858850 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 925.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.95% within the last five trades and -6.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.33% in the last 6 months and -5.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TTMI stock is trading at a margin of -3.05%, -5.06% and 1.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTMI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -8.27 percent below its 52-week high and 33.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TTM Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.59. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.71 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Titterton Philip, the EVP & COO at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has sold 6,809 shares of firm on Jun 23 at a price of $14.37 against the total amount of $97815.0. In another inside trade, SANCHEZ TONY, VP, Corporate Controller of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) sold 2,654 shares of the firm on Jun 23 for a total worth of $38122.0 at a price of $14.36. An inside trade which took place on Jun 21, EVP & COO of TTM Technologies Inc. Titterton Philip sold 7,226 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $14.46 per share.