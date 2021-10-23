The Coiled Spring That Can Splash Up: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 12, 2021. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $49. The stock was initiated by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on May 24, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published May 24, 2021, JMP Securities analysts initiated the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.69 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.55, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by -25.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is -$0.66. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.73.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.03% within the last five trades and 72.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.45% in the last 6 months and -33.85% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PTGX stock is trading at a margin of 28.72%, -11.67% and -7.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PTGX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -38.74 percent below its 52-week high and 141.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 116.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.48 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 54.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.88, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Liu David Y, the Chief Scientific Officer at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has sold 14,779 shares of firm on Aug 17 at a price of $47.56 against the total amount of $0.7 million. In another inside trade, Noonberg Sarah B., Director of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) sold 3,700 shares of the firm on Feb 11 for a total worth of $92833.0 at a price of $25.09. An inside trade which took place on Feb 10, Director of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Noonberg Sarah B. sold 4,700 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $25.47 per share.