REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) stock continues to surge ahead of major rivals

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on September 14, 2021. The research report from Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is -$0.03. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) raised 2.96% to close Thursday’s market session at $4.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.00 and $4.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1024550 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.77% within the last five trades and -15.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.34% in the last 6 months and -48.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REE stock is trading at a margin of 0.52%, -25.98% and -54.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REE deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -74.97 percent below its 52-week high and 9.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does REE Automotive Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6701.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 46.33, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Thomas Hans, the Director at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has bought 60,963 shares of firm on Sep 02 at a price of $5.66 against the total amount of $0.35 million. In another inside trade, Weisburd David, Member of Sponsor of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) bought 123,908 shares of the firm on Sep 01 for a total worth of $0.74 million at a price of $5.97. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, Director of REE Automotive Ltd. Thomas Hans bought 161,037 shares of firm against total price of $0.94 million at the cost of $5.81 per share.