Global Helium (HECOF) Stock Surged 5% On Thursday, Why?

The stock of Global Helium Corp (OTCPINK:HECOF) closed up 4.89% to $1.18 during the last trading session. During the trading session, HECOF’s stock price ranged from $1.1189 to $1.36, with 215K shares changing hands. The stock of HECOF increased as a result of several acquisitions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

What has HECOF acquired?

In North America and around the world, increasing helium demand is leading to a shrinking supply of helium. Global Helium is focused on exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing helium to meet this demand. HECOF has connections with North American and international helium buyers and has an established team of seasoned industry professionals. In Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway, the team has acquired 100%-owned permits covering more than one million acres with helium prospectivity.

A series of acquisitions have been completed by Global Helium in southern Saskatchewan, expanding the Company’s 100%-owned acreage to over one million acres. With over $9 million in cash on the balance sheet, HECOF has now become one of Canada’s largest landowners of helium. In effect, HECOF owns 100% and receives royalties of less than 5% (which is better than a 95% holding).

As a result of this additional helium-specific acreage, HECOF now holds the second largest land position in the heart of Saskatchewan’s helium fairway, up 50% from its previous position.

HECOF’s geological and geophysical teams work to move their prospects to the drilling stage as quickly as possible, and to advance the geological evaluation of our massive land base.

HECOF’s holdings are located in Saskatchewan’s legendary “helium fairway,” where the majority of Canada’s helium reserves and production have occurred, as well as locations where helium concentrations of over 2% have been measured since the 1960s.

Originally, helium was discovered in Saskatchewan prior to 1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas discovered an inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas primarily made up of helium and nitrogen.

It is not uncommon for oil and gas exploration companies trying to find enormous natural gas reserves to discover helium and nitrogen by mistake.

Through its latest land acquisition, HECOF has expanded the area of its first core to 285,549 hectares (705,607 acres) northeast of Swift Current.

There are large geological formations in the area that have long been known to exist, and helium exploration was proposed in 1960.

HECOF’s Lawson Structure has such a four-way closure and is a potential helium trap on its land.

Imperial Oil drilled the feature in 1944, and the available well data shows it recovered “non-combustible gas” and is probable to contain helium.

Consultation agreement with HECOF:

According to a consulting agreement dated October 1, 2021, Global Helium (HECOF) also engaged Invictus Investor Relations to provide investor relations services. Both parties agree to renew the Consulting Agreement after its initial term of 12 months has expired. The HECOF will pay Invictus a monthly fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes, as well as reimburse any reasonable out-of-pocket expenses.