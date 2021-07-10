dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ) stock is a mispriced stock with upside potential?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) dipped -0.50% to close Friday’s market session at $9.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.89 and $9.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 852443 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 226.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.81% within the last five trades and -0.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. DMYQ stock is trading at a margin of 0.30%, 0.35% and 0.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DMYQ deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -5.53 percent below its 52-week high and 3.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does dMY Technology Group Inc. IV’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $427.78 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.