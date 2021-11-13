Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) stock: daily technical indicators

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on May 13, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on December 09, 2020 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $27 for ATRA stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $31. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on November 10, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) raised 0.46% to close Friday’s market session at $17.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.35 and $17.77 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 848436 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 799.70K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.03% within the last five trades and 11.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.62% in the last 6 months and 41.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ATRA stock is trading at a margin of 6.77%, 6.51% and 15.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -37.52 percent below its 52-week high and 49.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -11.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 127.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Fust Matthew K, the Director at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has sold 13,354 shares of firm on Nov 04 at a price of $19.50 against the total amount of $0.26 million. In another inside trade, Dupont Jakob, EVP, Head of R&D of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Nov 02 for a total worth of $82050.0 at a price of $16.41. An inside trade which took place on Sep 22, Chief Operations Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Newell Joe sold 10,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.18 million at the cost of $17.00 per share.