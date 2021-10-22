After strong top-line growth, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)’s share price will eventually rise

Jefferies raised the price target for the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 13, 2021. In their research brief published January 16, 2020, Imperial Capital analysts reiterated the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock to Outperform with a price target of $19.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is -$0.14. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.15. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $27.9M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $39.7M and a low estimate of $17.9M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) raised 0.54% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.09 and $11.36 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1292232 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 325.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.63% within the last five trades and 12.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.17% in the last 6 months and 15.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OSW stock is trading at a margin of 5.82%, 9.57% and 8.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OSW deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -10.62 percent below its 52-week high and 91.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 48.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $813.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 238.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 39.87 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.36, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

STEINER LEISURE Ltd, the Director at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has sold 9,469,211 shares of firm on Jun 28 at a price of $9.10 against the total amount of $86.13 million. In another inside trade, STIEFLER JEFFREY E, Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) sold 25,000 shares of the firm on Jun 28 for a total worth of $0.23 million at a price of $9.10.