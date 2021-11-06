Accepting Uncertainty While Being Paid Well: AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 22, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on May 14, 2021 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $51 for AMCX stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $52. The stock was downgraded by Macquarie, who disclosed in a research note on January 28, 2021, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published October 19, 2020, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the AMC Networks Inc. stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $20.

The share price of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) raised 14.27% to close Friday’s market session at $49.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $47.8465 and $51.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 874857 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 314.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.40% within the last five trades and 7.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.89% in the last 6 months and -7.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AMCX stock is trading at a margin of 12.55%, 8.08% and -7.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMCX deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -41.29 percent below its 52-week high and 114.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AMC Networks Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.10 percent and the profit margin is 9.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 54.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 8.04. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.20. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.73 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.84, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Sapan Joshua W, the Executive Vice Chairman at AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has sold 40,000 shares of firm on Nov 01 at a price of $41.13 against the total amount of $1.65 million. In another inside trade, Sapan Joshua W, Executive Vice Chairman of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) sold 40,000 shares of the firm on Oct 01 for a total worth of $1.88 million at a price of $47.09. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, President and CEO of AMC Networks Inc. Sapan Joshua W sold 40,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.89 million at the cost of $47.35 per share.