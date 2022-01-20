Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Raymond James raised the price target for the Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on August 25, 2020. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $54. The stock was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann, who disclosed in a research note on February 07, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published October 21, 2019, Needham analysts initiated the Zogenix Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $58.

The share price of Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) raised 65.73% to close Wednesday’s market session at $25.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.87 and $26.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 32812586 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 635.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 60.10% within the last five trades and 85.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 47.52% in the last 6 months and 68.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ZGNX stock is trading at a margin of 61.38%, 78.67% and 60.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZGNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading 9.41 percent below its 52-week high and 135.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 8.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zogenix Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.40 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 22.06 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

TANNENBAUM RENEE P, the Director at Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) has sold 5,305 shares of firm on Nov 29 at a price of $11.72 against the total amount of $62175.0. In another inside trade, GARNER CAM L, Director of Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Aug 10 for a total worth of $0.15 million at a price of $14.83. An inside trade which took place on Jun 01, Director of Zogenix Inc. TANNENBAUM RENEE P bought 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $85247.0 at the cost of $17.05 per share.