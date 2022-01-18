A good growth outlook is seen for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock by analysts

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on December 09, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on June 01, 2021 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Sell with a price target of $42 for ALSN stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) raised 4.39% to close Friday’s market session at $41.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $39.005 and $41.255 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2046216 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.10% within the last five trades and 20.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.82% in the last 6 months and 17.06% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ALSN stock is trading at a margin of 13.22%, 13.97% and 6.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALSN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -11.42 percent below its 52-week high and 26.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 26.70 percent and the profit margin is 16.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 48.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is 11.76. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.20. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.79 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.16, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Scroggins Eric C., the VP, Gen. Counsel at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has sold 3,475 shares of firm on Dec 16 at a price of $35.00 against the total amount of $0.12 million. In another inside trade, RABAUT THOMAS W, Director of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) bought 5,475 shares of the firm on Nov 12 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $36.59. An inside trade which took place on Nov 05, VP, Gen. Counsel of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Scroggins Eric C. sold 592 shares of firm against total price of $20961.0 at the cost of $35.41 per share.