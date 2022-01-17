Opportunities: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Jefferies raised the price target for the Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 10, 2022. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2021 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $60 for AIRC stock. The research report from Goldman has resumed the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $50. The stock was upgraded by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on June 03, 2021, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $53. In their research brief published January 29, 2021, Guggenheim analysts initiated the Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock to Buy with a price target of $63.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) dipped -1.30% to close Friday’s market session at $54.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $54.245 and $55.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 634163 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 596.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.29% within the last five trades and 0.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.89% in the last 6 months and 6.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AIRC stock is trading at a margin of 1.29%, 2.57% and 9.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIRC deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -1.85 percent below its 52-week high and 45.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 75.80. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.04 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

CONSIDINE TERRY, the CEO at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has sold 17,224 shares of firm on Dec 31 at a price of $54.97 against the total amount of $0.95 million. In another inside trade, CONSIDINE TERRY, CEO of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) sold 15,001 shares of the firm on Dec 31 for a total worth of $0.82 million at a price of $54.96. An inside trade which took place on Dec 30, CEO of Apartment Income REIT Corp. CONSIDINE TERRY sold 17,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.95 million at the cost of $54.53 per share.