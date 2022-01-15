Trading Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Stock is a good strategy

Barclays raised the price target for the Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on July 12, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on June 28, 2021 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $78 for AXNX stock. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $62. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on October 23, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $77. In their research brief published September 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the Axonics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $52.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) dipped -2.21% to close Friday’s market session at $53.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.9818 and $55.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 753534 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 535.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.52% within the last five trades and 4.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.04% in the last 6 months and -14.72% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AXNX stock is trading at a margin of -3.00%, -6.61% and -13.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AXNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -32.51 percent below its 52-week high and 14.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -11.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Axonics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -40.10 percent and the profit margin is -47.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 63.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.68 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 16.58 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.93, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Woock John, the Chief Marketing Officer at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Nov 15 at a price of $60.48 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, COHEN RAYMOND W, Chief Executive Officer of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) sold 50,000 shares of the firm on Sep 09 for a total worth of $3.86 million at a price of $77.11. An inside trade which took place on Sep 02, Chief Marketing Officer of Axonics Inc. Woock John sold 1,557 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $75.58 per share.