Faced with a depressed economy, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock offers an opportunity

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on June 04, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on October 08, 2020 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $18 for ASB stock. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on March 30, 2020, from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) raised 1.27% to close Friday’s market session at $25.46, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $24.63 and $25.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 885324 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.13% within the last five trades and 12.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 37.18% in the last 6 months and 16.15% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ASB stock is trading at a margin of 8.95%, 10.28% and 16.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASB deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -0.35 percent below its 52-week high and 43.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Associated Banc-Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is 12.18. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.75. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.60 percent of Associated Banc-Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 80.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Del Moral-Niles Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has sold 3,032 shares of firm on Dec 14 at a price of $22.50 against the total amount of $68220.0. In another inside trade, Del Moral-Niles Christopher, Chief Financial Officer of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) sold 3,919 shares of the firm on Dec 07 for a total worth of $88178.0 at a price of $22.50. An inside trade which took place on Nov 10, Principal Accounting Officer of Associated Banc-Corp Stadler Tammy C. sold 7,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.17 million at the cost of $23.84 per share.